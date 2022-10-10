Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022: India’s Tario Markio finishes sixth in men’s 67kg

India’s national champion weightlifter Tario Markio missed out on a medal in the men’s 67kg division at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Manama, Bahrain on Monday.

Tario Markio lifted 123kg in snatch and 158kg in clean and jerk for a total of 281kg. He finished sixth in the nine-man field. At the national championships in March this year, he lifted 286kg (128kg snatch+158kg clean and jerk) to win the gold.

Uzbekistan’s Adkhamjon Ergashev won gold at Asian Championships with a total lift of 314kg (138kg+176kg). Mohammad Yasin of Indonesia claimed silver for a combined lift of 303kg (137kg+166kg) while Thailand’s Anucha Doungsri bagged bronze for an effort of 301kg (136kg+165kg)

Harshada Garud is the only Indian weightlifter to win a medal at this edition of the continental meet so far. The reigning junior world champion won bronze medals in snatch and total in the women’s 45kg division.

Last edition’s champion Jhilli Dalabehera came fourth in the women’s 49kg while Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli gave the Asian Championships a miss to stay fresh for the Olympic qualifiers starting in December.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 will conclude on October 16.