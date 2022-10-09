Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022: India draw blank on Day 2

India failed to win a single medal on the second day of the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 as all the three competing weightlifters finished outside medal positions in their respective divisions in Manama, Bahrain on Sunday.

Shrabani Das, competing in women’s 55kg, finished seventh among 10 competitors with a combined lift of 181kg (77kg snatch + 104kg clean and jerk).

Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Chinshanlo won the gold medal with a 220kg (95kg+125kg) lift in the category. China’s Linglong Yu bagged silver with an effort of 210kg (95kg+115kg) while Uzbekistan’s Nigora Abdullaeva lifted 193kg (87kg+106kg) for bronze.

In the men’s 61kg, India’s Rishikanta Chanambam Singh managed a credible fifth place with 120kg snatch and 151kg clean and jerk for a total of 271kg. Youngster Madhavan Thirumurugan, competing in the same category, lifted 263kg (116kg+147kg) to finish sixth.

Xionghui Jia of China bagged gold, lifting 296kg (140kg+156kg). Nguyen Tran Anh Tuan of Vietnam came second with an effort of 295kg (134kg+161kg) while Indonesia’s Ricko Saputra completed the podium with a 291kg (133kg+158kg) lift.

Earlier, Harshada Garud, a reigning junior world champion, won a bronze medal in the women’s 45kg category on Saturday. Defending champion Jhilli Dalabehera came fourth in the women’s 49kg.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 will conclude on October 16.