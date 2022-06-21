Asian Track Cycling Championships: Ronaldo Singh wins India's first time trial medal

Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laidoniam bagged the bronze medal in the men's 1km time trial event at the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022 on Monday.

Ronaldo Singh, a junior world champion and Asian record holder, clocked 1:01.798 seconds while pedalling at a speed of 58.254 kmph to win the bronze medal.

This was India's first-ever medal in the senior men's 1km time trial event.

Japan's Yuta Obara clinched the gold medal with a timing of 1:01.118 seconds while Malaysian cyclist Mohammed Fadhil took the silver after clocking 1:01.639 seconds.

The bronze took India's tally to seven medals (all bronze) at the ongoing continental championship.

India won another bronze in the junior category on Monday, with Bigit Yumnam coming third in the men's 10km scratch race. Bigit mounted an impressive challenge in the 35th lap of the 40-lap race to break away from two other cyclists and confirm a podium finish.

However, Mayuri Lute, who won the women's 500m time trial bronze on Sunday, lost in the quarter-final of the senior sprint event.

The Asian championships is a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Points earned from this event will count towards the cyclists' qualification to the next Olympics.

Cyclists from 15 countries are competing at the 41st edition of the senior Asian championship, being held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The competition ends on June 22