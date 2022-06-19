Asian Track Cycling Championships: Indian riders create history with four bronze medals on opening day

India’s senior cyclists began their Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022 campaign on a high with four bronze medals on the opening day of the competition on Saturday.

The Asian championships, a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics, are being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi and will run till June 22.

The four medals came in the senior men’s and women’s 4km team pursuit and team sprint events. These were India’s first-ever medals at the continental meet at the senior or elite level.

In the senior women’s 4km team pursuit, India’s Swasti Singh, Chayanika Gogoi, Meenakshi and Monika Jat clocked 4:44.699s to beat Uzbekistan (4:47.545s). Korea and Kazakhstan won the gold and silver, respectively.

“I was watching the Uzbek riders who were giving a good competition but we gave our best and the result was in our favour,” Meenakshi said after the win. “I’m happy that I was part of the Indian team who won the first-ever medal of the senior category in any Asian Track Cycling Championships.”

The senior men’s 4km team pursuit saw a similar result as India’s Vishwajit Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Venkappa K and Anantha Narayan saw off Kazakhstan for the bronze. The Indian riders finished the course in 4:07.901s compared to Kazakhstan’s 4:13.688s.

Japan’s Shoi Matsuda, Kazushige Kuboki, Shunsuke Imamura and Naoki Kojima won the gold medal by beating the Korean riders in the event.

The two team sprint events also finished with Indian cyclists making the podium.

In the men’s team sprint, junior world No. 1 Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam combined with David Beckham and Rojit Singh to earn India another bronze with a timing of 44.627. Japan won gold while Malaysia finished with silver. Korean riders finished fourth.

India's Trishya Paul, Shushikala Agashe and Mayuri Lute clinched the women’s team sprint bronze medal with a 50.438s finish. Malaysia gave a close fight for the final podium spot and timed 50.559s.

Korea won the gold medal with a timing of 49.685s while Japan came second with 49.973s.

Besides the senior medals, Indian riders also won six more medals – one silver and five bronze – in the junior and para events which are being held alongside the elite races.

Participants from 15 countries are competing at the 41st edition of the Asian Track Cycling Championships and points earned from the event will count towards the cyclists’ qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics.