After two years, Asian Tour golf returns to India with DGC Open in March

The Asian Tour - the premier men’s golf tour for Asian countries barring Japan - will return to India in the 2022 season with the DGC Open in New Delhi from March 24 to 27.

It will be the first time since November 2019 that an Asian Tour event will be staged in India at the revamped Delhi Golf Club. The Panasonic Open India, won by South Korea’s Joohyung Kim, was the last Asian Tour tournament held in India.

The Indian Open, co-sanctioned by the European and the Asian Tour, was cancelled twice - first in March 2020 and then in October 2021 - due to COVID-19.

The Asian Tour 2020-21 season is currently underway. Back-to-back events in Singapore in January will round off the season.

After being suspended due to COVID in March 2020, the Asian Tour resumed in November-December 2021 with successive events in Phuket, Thailand.

Wade Ormsby of Australia, who won the Hong Kong Open in January 2020, leads the rankings for the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, is the best-ranked Indian at the 15th place.

The full Asian Tour schedule for the 2022 season will be released later in January before the season-opening Saudi International gets underway from February 3.