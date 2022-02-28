Asian Sailing Championships 2022: Olympian Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan lead India’s charge

Tokyo Olympians KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will lead the Indian contingent at the Asian Sailing Championships 2022 in Abu Dhabi, starting on Tuesday.

There are 28 other Indian sailors, including Olympians Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan, who will also be competing at the continental event. The six-day competition will be held at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar won the gold medal at the Asian 49er Sailing Championships in November 2021, adding to their silver in 2019 and gold in 2018.

The Indian sailing duo had also competed at the previous world championships where they finished 21st overall.

Joining KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in the 49er class will be the teams of Prince Noble and Manu Francis, along with Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad. Both pairs had also sailed at the world championships last November.

Meanwhile, Nethra Kumanan, who became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics, will compete in the Laser Radial.

Nethra Kumanan is also the first Indian woman to win a medal in sailing, having clinched a bronze in the second round of the Hempel World Cup Series in Miami in 2020.

In the Laser Standard class, Vishnu Saravanan will lead India’s charge. He had finished 25th at the recent world championships.

Indian sailors will be competing in all seven categories – 49er, ILCA 7, ILCA 6, ILCA4, RS:X, iQFOil and Kiteboard. There will be five series of racing in all categories before the medal rounds on March 6.

Close to 130 sailors from across Asia are expected to compete at the regatta.

Asian Sailing Championships 2022: Full Schedule and live India start times

March 1 to March 5: Series races - 2:25 PM IST

March 6, Sunday: Medal Race - 2:25 PM IST