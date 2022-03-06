Asian Sailing Championships 2022: Vishnu Saravanan wins gold, Nethra Kumanan silver as India bag nine medals

Tokyo Olympians KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar won the gold in the men’s 49ers category at the Asian Sailing Championships 2022 as India finished with an impressive nine medals at the Abu Dhabi meet.

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar beat Koh Yi Nian and Tan Jen E of Singapore, by six points for the gold medal while Prince Noble and Manu Francis bagged the bronze.

Thakkar-Ganapathy were the reigning champions, having won the gold in the Asian Championships 2021 in Oman. The duo had also won silver in 2019 and gold in 2018.

India’s Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad finished fourth in men’s 49er while Satish Yadav and Alankaar Suryawanshi came in fifth at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

Two other Tokyo Olympians, Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan, also bagged medals.

While Vishnu Saravanan won the gold medal in the men’s Laser Standard event, Nethra Kumanan came in behind Malaysian Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif, a bronze medallist from the Asian Games 2018, to claim silver in the women’s Laser Radial.

In women’s RSX, India’s Ishwarya Ganesh won the silver medal behind Hong Kong’s Wai Yan Ngai while Dayne Coelho settled for bronze behind two Hong Kong sailors in men’s RSX.

The remaining three medals came from the youth section with Ritika Dangi winning the gold medal in the girls’ Laser event while Sabavath Vijay Kumar and Balle Kiran Kumar claimed silver and bronze respectively in the boy’s section.

India won nine – three gold, three silver and three bronze – at the Asian Sailing Championships 2022.

A 30-member Indian sailing contingent competed in all seven categories – 49er, ILCA 7, ILCA 6, ILCA4, RS:X, iQFOil and Kiteboard - in Abu Dhabi.

Asian Sailing Championships 2022: Indian medal winners

Men’s 49er

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar - gold

Prince Noble and Manu Francis – bronze

Men’s Laser Standard

Vishnu Saravanan – gold

Men’s RSX

Dayne Coelho - bronze

Women’s Laser Radial

Nethra Kumanan - silver

Women’s RSX

Ishwarya Ganesh - silver

Boys Laser

Sabavath Vijay Kumar – silver

Balle Kiran Kumar - bronze

Girls Laser

Ritika Dangi - gold