Asian Rowing Championships: Arvind Singh wins gold, India finish with six medals

Indian rower Arvind Singh won the gold medal in the men’s lightweight single sculls on the final day of the Asian Rowing Championships 2021 in Thailand on Sunday.

Arvind Singh finished the race in 7.55.942 at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Center in Rayong - well ahead of his nearest opponent from Uzbekistan Sobirjon Safaroliyev, who clocked 7.58.397. China’s Weichun Chen clinched the bronze with the timing of 8.10.043.

This is the second straight medal for the 25-year-old Tokyo Olympian at the Asian Championships. Arvind Singh had won a silver in the men’s lightweight double sculls at the previous continental meet.

Indian rowers won three more silver medals on Sunday as India concluded the continental championships with a tally of six medals in all - two gold and four silver.

In the 2019 edition of the Asian Rowing Championships, India won five medals - one gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh won silver in the men’s lightweight double sculls with a time of 7:12.568. They were 3.401 seconds behind the Chinese pair of Qing Li and Weichun Chen and were followed by Thailand’s Siwakorn Wongpin and Nawamin Deenoi.

Meanwhile, in the quadruple sculls, the quartet of Bittu Singh, Jakar Khan, Manjeet Kumar and Sukhmeet Singh won the silver with a time of 6.33.083. They lost the gold to Uzbekistan by 0.523 seconds in a photo-finish.

In the men’s coxless fours, the team of Jasveer Singh, Punit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh and Charanjeet Singh won the silver with a time of 6:51.661.

Indian women rowers, meanwhile, will return empty from the Asian championships.

Khushpreet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar and Avinash Kaur competing in the finals of quadruple sculls stood fifth in the finals after a creditable second-place finish in the heats. In the lightweight double sculls, the duo of Rukmani and Reshma Kumari Minz also finished fifth.

On Saturday, Arvind Singh’s Tokyo Olympics partner Arjun Lal Jat, who this time paired up with Ravi, won the gold medal in the men's double sculls event.

Parminder Singh, who made his international bow, had won the silver in the men’s single sculls.

India had sent 16 rowers for the competition across six different categories for the Thailand meet.