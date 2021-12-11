Asian Rowing Championships: Arjun Lal-Ravi win gold in men’s double sculls

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi won the gold medal in the men's double sculls event at the Asian Rowing Championships 2021 in Thailand on Saturday.

The Indian duo pipped China’s Qing Li/Lutong Zhang and Uzbekistan’s Davrjon Davronov/Abdullo Mukhammadiev for the top spot on the podium at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Center in Rayong.

Tokyo Olympian Arjun Lal Jat and his partner Ravi finished the race in 6:57.883 while the Chinese clocked 7:02.374 and the Uzbeks ended in 7:07.734.

This is India’s second straight podium finish in the men’s doubles sculls at the continental event, having won a bronze at the 2019 Asian Rowing Championship.

Arjun Lal Jat was also on the podium in the last edition but in a different event. He had clinched a silver in the men’s lightweight double sculls at the previous continental meet.

Later, Parminder Singh continued India’s stellar run at this year’s championships by winning the silver medal in the men’s single sculls.

The Indian rower had finished last in the preliminary round but picked up form in the final race to confirm a spot on the podium.

Parminder Singh finished with a timing of 8:07.323 whereas the gold winner from Uzbekistan Kholmurzaev Shakhboz was 11 seconds faster at 7:56.307. Indonesia’s Memo ended third with 8:10.055.

India rowers can add more medals to the tally when they compete in the final of five more events on Sunday.