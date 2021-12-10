Asian Rowing Championships 2021: Olympian Arvind Singh impresses in single sculls, makes final

Indian rower Arvind Singh finished on top in the heat stage of the lightweight men’s single sculls at the Asian Rowing Championships 2021 in Thailand on Friday.

Arvind Singh, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, ended his heat in 7:47.766 to qualify for the finals at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Center in Rayong. Last edition’s silver medallist Sobirjon Safaroliyev of Uzbekistan was second.

At the previous continental championship, Arvind Singh won a silver in the lightweight doubles sculls with his Tokyo 2020 partner Arjun Lal Jat. The two are competing separately this year because they didn’t make the weight limit.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s quadruple sculls team of Jakar Khan, Bittu Singh, Manjeet Kumar and Sukhmeet Singh also qualified for the final by finishing first in the preliminary round.

The quartet topped the charts with 6:31.041 while the teams from Uzbekistan and Hong Kong completed the top three.

Indian rowers in the women’s quadruple sculls also made the finals but had to go through the repechage. The team of Kushpreet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Avinash Kaur, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar finished second in their heat and stood third in the repechage advance to the medal round.

Later, Rukmani Dangi and Reshma Minz ended fourth in the preliminary stage of the lightweight women’s doubles sculls, finishing 21 seconds slower than the leaders from China.

The lightweight men’s doubles team from India, featuring Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh, was second in the prelims, behind China.

India can win their first medal of this year’s continental meet on Saturday when Olympian Arjun Lal Jat will compete in the men’s doubles sculls finals with his partner Ravi.