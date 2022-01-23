Asian handball championship: India lose to Vietnam in second main round match

India lost 38-33 to Vietnam in Group III of the main round at the Asian handball championship 2022 in Al Qatif, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The men’s Indian handball team had earlier lost to Saudi Arabia, Iran and Australia to finish bottom of Group B in the preliminary round.

They were thus drawn in Group III of the main round. Toppers of Group III and Group IV will play in the ninth-place playoff, second-placed teams in the 11th place playoff and so on.

India then went down 31-21 to UAE in their first match of the main round and this loss to Vietnam likely means that they cannot finish as leaders of the group anymore.

The Indian handball team was on the backfoot from the get-go and never really threatened to outscore Vietnam at any point during the match.

India currently sit at the bottom of Group III and will play Jordan next on Tuesday.