Asian handball championship: India lose to UAE in first group game of main round

India lost 31-21 to UAE in Group III of the main round at the Asian handball championship 2022 in Al Qatif, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The men’s Indian handball team had earlier lost to Saudi Arabia, Iran and Australia to finish bottom of Group B in the preliminary round.

They were thus drawn in Group III of the main round. If India top the group, they’ll play in the ninth place playoff, if they finish second, then in the 11th place playoff and so on.

Against UAE, India struggled from the beginning and trailed 19-8 at half-time.

India could not mount a second-half comeback as UAE continued to dominate and won by 10 goals to take top spot in Group III.

India currently sit at the bottom and will play Vietnam next on Sunday. Jordan are the fourth team in Group III.