Asian handball championship: Indian men go down to Saudi Arabia in opener

The men’s Indian handball team lost 54-30 to hosts Saudi Arabia in their Group B encounter of the Asian handball championship 2022 in Dammam on Tuesday.

It was a closely-contested match in the first half as Saudi Arabia took the early lead but India kept pace, never trailing by more than five goals. However, the hosts surged ahead towards the end of the half, taking a 26-14 lead.

Saudi Arabia carried that momentum in the second half, barely allowing India much chance at their goal and comfortably wrapped up their victory.

The hosts sit top of the group with two points and a goal difference of 24 while India are at the bottom.

India will next take on Iran in a must-win clash on Wednesday evening. If they lose, the Indian team will most likely not be able to progress to the semis.