Asian handball championship: India lose to Jordan in last main round match

India went down 35-30 to Jordan in their last Group III match of the main round at the Asian handball championship 2022 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The Indian men’s handball team could not win any of its main round matches, having earlier lost to UAE and Vietnam.

The Indian team was drawn in Group III of the main round after they ended last in Group B during the preliminary round. Teams from Group III and IV were playing for ninth place.

With no wins in the main round, India will now play Australia in the 15th place play-off on Friday.

Against Jordan, India were put on the backfoot early on and were left trailing for the remainder of the match.

From 17-13 at half-time, the Mohinder Lal-coached Indian handball team slipped to a five-point deficit in the second half, which continued till the end of the game.