Asian handball championship: India lose to Iran in second group match

India lost 42-29 to Iran in Group B of the Asian handball championship 2022 at Al Qatif, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The Indian handball team had earlier lost to hosts Saudi Arabia in its opening match and in all likelihood, is out of the running for the semi-finals.

In Group B, Iran have already assured themselves of a spot in either Group I or Group II in the main round. Teams in Group I and Group II will play for a semi-final spot.

Saudi Arabia only needs one more victory to join Iran.

Third and fourth teams in each group of the preliminary round will be drawn in Group III or Group IV in the main round depending on their position. Teams in Group III and IV will play for classification between ninth and 16th places.

The result against Iran also means that India cannot secure a spot in the men’s world handball championship in 2023 as only the top-five earn direct entry to the tournament.

Against Iran, India were competitive in the first half as they trailed 14-18. However, Iran were much more lethal in the second half, constantly finding their way through the Indian defence and isolating the goalkeeper to score.

The Indian team’s last Group B match is against Australia on Thursday.