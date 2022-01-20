Asian men’s handball championship 2022: India out of semi-finals race after loss to Australia

India lost their last Asian handball championship 2022 Group B match against Australia 27-26 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Having lost to Saudi Arabia and Iran earlier, today’s defeat ended the Indian handball team’s hopes of making it to the semi-finals as they finished bottom of their group after the preliminary round.

Only the top two teams from each of the four groups proceed to the main round to decide the semi-finalists.

On the other hand, the Indian team will now be playing in the placement round to decide the places between ninth and 16th.

The result also ended India’s chances of clinching a direct qualification spot to the world men’s handball championship 2023 in Sweden and Poland. India needed to finish within the top five at the Asian meet to make the cut for next year’s showpiece event.

Against Australia, India played out a hard-fought first-half, which ended 13-14 in the Aussie team’s favour.

India fought back after the break to go up 16-14 and maintained their lead despite Australia’s best efforts.

However, with only one minute remaining, India faltered. Australia went up 27-26 to hand India their third straight defeat in the tournament.

In the previous three appearances at the continental event, the men’s Indian handball team recorded their best-ever finish of fifth back in 1979.