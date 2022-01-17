Asian men’s handball championship 2022: India grouped with hosts Saudi Arabia - full schedule

The men’s Indian handball team will begin its Asian handball championship 2022 campaign against hosts Saudi Arabia when the tournament gets underway on Wednesday.

To be hosted in the city of Dammam, the Asian handball championship 2022 will conclude on January 31.

There will be a preliminary round and a main round. The preliminary round will have four groups (A, B, C, D) with four teams each. India are in Group B with Saudi Arabia, Iran and Australia.

The teams in each group will face each other once in the preliminary round, which will determine their positions in their group.

The tournament will then move to a main round, where all teams are divided into four more groups (I, II, III, IV).

The toppers of Group A and Group C and the second-placed teams from Group B and Group D will form Group I. The toppers of Group B and Group D and the second-placed teams from Group A and Group C will form Group II.

Similarly, the third and fourth placed teams from the preliminary groups will be divided into Group III and Group IV.

After another set of round-robin matches in Group I and Group II, the top-two teams from each group go through to the semi-finals.

The top two teams from Group III and Group IV, meanwhile, will compete for the ninth place, second-placed teams for 11th, third-placed teams for 13th and fourth-placed teams will play for the 15th place.

This is the 20th edition of the Asian men’s handball championship, which is a biennial tournament. The top five teams from this edition will earn direct qualification to the world men’s handball championship 2023 in Sweden and Poland.

This will be India’s fourth appearance at the Asian handball championship. They had earlier competed in 1979, 1995 and 2018. A fifth-place finish in 1979 is their best performance till date.

South Korea are the most successful team at the Asian men’s handball championship, having won nine titles while Kuwait and Qatar have four trophies each. In fact, Qatar have won each of the last four titles.

Asian men’s handball championship 2022: Schedule, fixtures and match times for India

All times are in India Standard Time (IST)

India’s Group B matches

January 18, Tuesday: India vs Saudi Arabia - 9:30 PM IST

January 19, Wednesday: Iran vs India - 6:30 PM IST

January 20, Thursday: India vs Australia - 2:30 PM IST