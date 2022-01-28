Asian handball championship: India finish in 15th place

India beat Australia 25-21 to finish 15th at the Asian men’s handball championship 2022 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

It was the Indian men’s handball team’s first win in the tournament. This was also India’s lowest-ever finish at the Asian men’s handball championship. Their previous lowest was 12th in the 2018 edition.

In the preliminary round, India had lost to Saudi Arabia, Iran and Australia to finish bottom of Group B.

They were thus drawn in Group III of the main round. Toppers of Group III and Group IV played in the ninth-place playoff, second-placed teams faced off in the 11th place playoff and so on.

In Group III of the main round, India lost to UAE, Vietnam and Jordan to qualify for the 15th place playoff against Australia, who finished bottom of Group IV.

In a competitive first half, the Indian handball team went toe-to-toe with Australia but trailed 11-14 at half-time.

However, after the second-half started, India scored five of the next six goals to take a 16-15 lead.

India steadily built on their lead over the next 20 minutes to sign off with a victory.