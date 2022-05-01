When India last hosted the Asian Games: 1982 a memorable and colourful turn of events

India have been an integral part of the Asian Games since its inception. In fact, India were one of the five founding members of the Asian Games Federation, which was formed in 1949.

The first time India hosted the Asian Games was in 1951 in New Delhi. Competitions were held in nine sports and saw participation from 11 nations.

India finished second behind Japan, with 51 medals – 15 gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze.

The continent’s premier quadrennial multi-sports event returned to India for the second time in 1982. India are yet to host a third time.

Asian Games 1982: A landmark for India

The 1982 edition of the Asian Games were held in New Delhi from November 19 to December 4.

Since the first edition in 1951, the Games had grown exponentially over three decades, and the Asian Games 1982 saw more than 3,400 athletes take part.

The Asian Games Federation had been dissolved just before the commencement of the event and the ninth edition in 1982 was held under the Olympic Council of Asia.

A total of 33 nations competed, with medals awarded in 23 sports across 147 events.

The host city of New Delhi was given a lavish makeover to conduct the Games.

A swanky new venue, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, was built specially for the event, new roads were constructed, and the old ones were widened.

The Indraprastha Indoor Stadium, Pragati Maidan, Shivaji Hockey Stadium and the Karni Singh Shooting Range were some of the other venues for the events. Sailing was held in the Arabian Sea, near Mumbai.

The 1982 Asian Games were significant for India and the continent because for the first time, the Games were telecast in colour instead of black and white. It was a massive statement of India’s advancement in broadcast technology.

The opening ceremony was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with 75,000 people in attendance.

Five-time Olympian Karni Singh, a shooting champion, was the flagbearer of the Indian contingent.

India at Asian Games 1982

India had a decent outing at Asian Games 1982 and finished fifth with 57 medals, which was the highest for the nation until 2010. Chinatopped with 153 medals.

The most impressive results for India came in track and field events as the athletes racked up 21 medals, including four gold.

Charles Borromeo won the men’s 800m gold while MD Valsamma clinched the women’s 400m hurdles to become the second Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold medal. Both athletes represented India at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.

Chand Ram (men’s 20km walk) and Bahadur Singh (men’s shot put) were the other gold medallists in athletics for India.

Track and field legend PT Usha picked up silver medals in the women’s 100m and 200m. She would go on to win four gold medals in the next edition in Seoul.

The men’s Indian hockey team, however, faced a 7-1 thumping by Pakistan in the final despite scoring first. The women’s hockey team, though, remained unbeaten throughout, slamming 37 goals while conceding just once to win the gold medal.

1982 Asian Games medal tally