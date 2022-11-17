Asian Cup 2022 table tennis: India’s Manika Batra beats world No. 7 Chen Xingtong in first round

India’s top-ranked women’s table tennis player Manika Batra scored an upset victory over world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the first round of the Asian Cup 2022 table tennis tournament in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

Competing at the Huamark Indoor Stadium, world No. 44 Manika Batra defeated the fourth-seeded table tennis player 4-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9).

After the match stretched into the decider, Batra took an 8-3 lead and seemed to be on course. Though Chen used her experience to level the scores at 9-9, two back-to-back errors from her handed Manika Batra one of the biggest wins of her career.

Manika Batra will now play world No. 23 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei in the second round on Friday.

In the men’s singles, both the Indian challengers - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, world No. 39, and India’s national champion Sharath Kamal, ranked 44th - crashed out after losing in the first round.

Sathiyan put up a strong fight against world No. 26 Yukiya Uda of Japan and levelled the match at 3-3 after being 2-0 down. However, he eventually bit the dust in the final game and lost the match 4-3 (11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 9-11,11-6, 10-12, 11-6).

Later in the day, Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal won the first game against world No. 16 Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei but went down in the next four to lose 4-1 (11-7, 4-11, 7-11, 4-11, 6-11).

The three-day table tennis competition, which includes men’s and women’s singles events, will conclude on November 19.

Chetan Baboor, with silver in 1997 and bronze in 2000, is the only Indian table tennis player to win a medal at the Asian Cup.