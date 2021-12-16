India vs Pakistan in Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey - watch live streaming

The Indian hockey team will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in its third match of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Friday.

India and Pakistan are the defending champions of the tournament. The two teams were declared joint-winners of the last Asian Champions Trophy in 2018 after the final in Muscat was washed out due to rain.

That was the last time the two countries had met each other on the hockey field. Watch India vs Pakistan hockey live!

India have played two matches in the ongoing tournament. They drew 2-2 in their opener against South Korea, after conceding their lead and then thrashed hosts Bangladesh 9-0.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have played only one match so far. It ended in a goalless draw against Japan.

Pakistan hold the edge in the overall head-to-head record against India, winning 82 matches and losing 62 games. But the recent results tell another story.

The Indian hockey team has been unbeaten in the last 11 matches against their neighbours, winning 10 of those fixtures.

The last time Pakistan beat India in a hockey match was in the final of the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati.

India have won four of their eight matches against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy so far, losing two and drawing the other two.

The match will be played on December 17, with live broadcast to start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan hockey live in the Asian Champions Trophy 2021?

The India vs Pakistan hockey match in the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and DD Sports TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the India vs Pakistan hockey will be on Disney+ Hotstar. The match will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app.