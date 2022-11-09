Asian Boxing Championships 2022: Lovlina Borgohain headlines Indian boxers’ charge into finals

Tokyo 2020 medallist Lovlina Borgohain, world championship medallist Parveen, along with competition debutants Alfiya Pathan and Minakshi, won their respective semi-finals at the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

Lovlina Borgohain, competing in the women’s 75kg, blanked Seong Suyeon of South Korea 5-0 in her semi-final and confirmed her best-ever finish at the continental meet.

Lovlina Borgohain won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2021 editions of the Asian Boxing Championships. The 25-year-old will take on 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Ruzmetova Sokhiba of Uzbekistan in the summit clash.

Parveen, meanwhile, was equally commanding in her 5-0 win over Uranbileg Shinetsetseg of Mongolia in the women’s 63kg semi-final and will face Japan’s Kito Mai in the final.

Alfiya Pathan was dominant in her 5-0 win over 2016 World Champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan in the women’s +81kg semi-final.

This is the second time this year that Pathan has defeated Kungeibayeva. The Indian boxer stunned Kungeibayeva in the Elorda Cup earlier this year and will go head-to-head against Islam Husaili of Jordan in the final.

Minakshi, on the other hand, was up against the 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the women’s 52kg semi-final. The Indian boxer found it easy and set up the summit clash against Kinoshita Rinka of Japan.

In the other semi-finals, Ankushita Boro crashed out after losing 4-1 to Khamidova Navbakhor of Uzbekistan in the women’s 66kg semi-finals and settled for bronze. Preeti, meanwhile, could not match the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Irie Sena of Japan and lost 5-0.

World championships silver medallist Saweety Boora will take to the ring in the women’s 81kg semi-final later in the day.

On Thursday, five Indian men boxers including the six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and two-time Commonwealth bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) will be competing in the semi-finals.

The women’s finals will take place on Friday followed by the men's finals on Saturday.