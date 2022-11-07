Asian Boxing Championships 2022: Sumit, Narender make semis to assure two more medals for India

Indian boxers Sumit and Narender stormed into the semi-finals of the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, Jordan in contrasting manners and ensured two more medals for India on Monday.

While Sumit eked out a narrow 3-2 win against Thailand’s Borworn Kadamduan in men’s 75kg, Narender eased past Iran’s Iman Ramezanpourdelavar 5-0 in men’s +92kg to ensure India’s 12th medal at the continental meet.

Sumit will be up against the defending champion Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan in the semi-finals on Thursday while Narender’s opponent will be determined later.

The other three boxers in action on Monday failed to make the cut for the last four after losing their quarter-final bouts.

Sachin, competing in men’s 71kg, suffered a 4-1 loss against the 2018 Asian Games silver medalist Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan. Lakshya, on the other hand, was blanked by Uzbekistan’s Aslonov Odiljon 5-0 in men’s 80kg.

Later in the day, Naveen Kumar, fighting in men’s 92kg, lost to Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbay 5-0 in his quarter-final to make an early exit.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg) and world championships bronze medallist Parveen (women’s 63kg) will be among seven Indian women boxers to compete in their semi-finals.

Debutants Minakshi (52kg) and Preeti (57kg) along with Ankushita Boro (66kg), Saweety Boora (women’s 81kg) and Alfiya (women’s +81kg) will also be in action. Men’s semi-finals will be held on Thursday.

At the last edition of the continental meet, India won 15 medals, including two golds, five silvers and eight bronze.

The Asian meet marks the start of the Bernard Dunne era for Indian boxing. The Irish legend was recently appointed as the new High Performance Director of the team following Swede Santiago Nieva’s departure.