Asian Boxing Championships 2022: India’s Shiva Thapa scripts history, assures sixth medal 

World championships bronze medallist Shiva Thapa secured at least a bronze medal at the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 with a 4-1 victory over South Korea's Minsu Choi in the men’s 63.5kg quarter-finals in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.

A semi-final appearance by Shiva Thapa, the London 2012 Olympian and 2013 Asian champion, will fetch him his sixth medal at the Asian Championships, making him the first male boxer in the history of the continental meet to achieve this feat.

Thapa, who had won silver in 2017 and 2021 apart from winning bronze in 2015 and 2019, will be up against 2019 gold medallist Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan in the semi-final on Friday.

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin and Govind Kumar Sahani also made it to the semi-finals after winning their respective quarter-finals.

Hussamuddin, competing in the men’s 57kg, blanked South Korea's Haengseok Lee 5-0 while Govind Kumar Sahani got the better of Mansour Khalifa of Kuwait with a similar margin in the men’s 48kg.

Hussamuddin will face the 2021 world championships silver medallist Serik Temirzha of Kazakhstan while Govind will take on Sanzhar Tashkenbay, also from Kazakhstan, in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Minakshi (women’s 52kg), Preeti (women’s 57kg), Parveen (women’s 63kg), Ankushita Boro (women’s 66kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg) progressed to the semi-finals and assured themselves of medals on Saturday.

Saweety Boora (women’s 81kg) and Alfiya Pathan (women’s +81kg) will begin their campaign from semi-finals and are already assured of a bronze medal at least.

Ananta Chopade (men’s 54kg) bowed out of the competition after suffering a 4-0 defeat against Seidekmatov Sanzhai of Kyrgyzstan. Amit Kumar (men’s 67kg) lost to Uzbekistan's Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja in similar fashion.

Five Indian men boxers - Narender (men’s +92kg), Naveen Kumar (men’s 92kg), Lakshya Chahar (men’s 80kg), Sumit (men’s 75kg) and Sachin (men’s 71kg) will compete in the quarter-finals stage on Monday.