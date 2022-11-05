Asian Boxing Championships 2022: India’s Lovlina Borgohain storms into semi-finals

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain upstaged 2016 world champion Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan via a 3-2 split decision to storm into the women’s 75kg semi-finals at the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

The win also confirmed at least a bronze medal for the Indian boxer at the ongoing event. Lovlina Borgohain won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2021 editions of the Asian Boxing Championships.

Apart from Lovlina Borgohain, four other Indian boxers also confirmed medals by winning their respective quarter-final bouts.

World Championships bronze medallist Parveen, competing in the women’s 63kg, defeated Thailand's Panpatchara Somnuek 5-0 in the quarter-finals before Ankushita Boro blanked Japan's Tsubata Arsia with a similar margin in the women’s 66kg.

Competition debutants Minakshi (women’s 52kg) and Preeti (women’s 57kg) secured semi-final berths by defeating Philippines' Irish Magno and Turdibekova Sitora of Uzbekistan respectively.

Minakshi started strongly by landing a flurry of punches. The Indian boxer eventually defeated Magno 4-1.

Similar to Minakshi, Preeti, the 2021 Asian Youth Boxing champion, also produced a spirited performance against Turdibekova Sitora to ensure a 5-0 unanimous victory.

Minakshi will now face Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg, Preeti will take on Japan's Irie Sena and Parveen will be up against Mongolia's Uranbileg Shinetsetseg in the semifinals on November 9.

In the other quarter-finals, Sakshi (women’s 54kg) suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Hsiao-Wen Huang of Chinese Taipei. Pooja, competing in women’s 70kg, suffered a 5-0 loss against Kazakhstan's Dariga Shakimova.

As many as seven Indian boxers, including CWG 2022 bronze medalist Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and 5-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), will be contesting in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Simranjit, the 2018 World Championship bronze medalist is making her comeback and will be facing the Asian Games gold medalist and two-time Asian gold medalist Yeonji Oh of Korea.

The competition is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.