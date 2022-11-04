Asian Boxing Championships 2022: India’s Shiva Thapa makes quarter-finals

Indian boxer Shiva Thapa showcased his mettle in a hard-fought win against Byambatsogt Tuguldur of Mongolia and progressed to the quarter-finals of the 63.5kg category in the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

Both boxers went head-on at the outset with their aggressive approach, landing a few heavy blows on each other. However, Shiva Thapa's experience and quick movement helped him topple his opponent in a fiercely contested bout, securing a 3:2 victory by split decision.

The five-time Asian championships medallist will face Haidara Alasaly or Minsu Choi in the quarter-finals.

Later in the day, India’s Amit Kumar, competing in the 67kg category, beat Zheng-Rong Huang of Chinese Taipei with a unanimous verdict in the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian boxer asserted his dominance across the game and showcased his technical ability to cruise through to the next round.

Sachin won his 71kg fight against Peerapat Yeasungnoen of Thailand. Sachin was cautious in the first round and was on the backfoot early on. However, he upped the ante in the second round, successfully countering the Thai boxer's combos. Sachin went on the offence in the third round against a tired Yeasungnoen and secured a 5:0 win.

Amit Kumar will square off against Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja of Uzbekistan while Sachin will face Kazakhstan's Aslanbek Shybergenov in the next round.

Later in the day, Ananta Chopade beat Japan's Tanaka Shogo in the 54kg round of 16 bout by a 5:0 victory on points. Etash Khan, however, was knocked out of the meet by Khunatip Pudnich of Thailand in the 60kg fight after the Thai boxer was awarded the win by split decision.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist, Lovlina Borgohain will be among the seven Indian women boxers to feature in the quarter-finals on Saturday. She will take to the ring against the 2016 world champion Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan.

Six other boxers - Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg) and Pooja (70kg) - will also be in action on Saturday.