Asian Boxing Championships 2022: Kapil Pokhariya, Savita knocked out in the pre-quarters

Indian boxer Kapil Pokhariya bowed out of Asian Boxing Championships 2022 after losing his 86kg category round of 16 bout to Iran’s Pouria Amiri in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

Making his first international appearance, Kapil Pokhariya began on the offense, dominating the Iranian boxer to comfortably win the first round.

Amiri, however, showed his experience with a flurry of relentless punches to mount a strong comeback in the second round. Kapil Pokhariya conceded a string of punches while trying to counter-attack, but Amiri continued to control the bout to secure a comfortable 5-0 win.

Later, Savita lost her women’s 50kg fight to Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Tsukimi Namiki of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals. The Japanese boxer scored perfectly in all three rounds to seal a victory by unanimous decision.

Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), the five-time Asian medallist, headlines the action for India on Friday. Ananta Chopade (54kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Amit Kumar (67kg) and Sachin (71kg) will take the ring in their respective pre-quarterfinals.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain is also a part of India’s 25-member team at the meet. Borgohain, who won a bronze in the previous edition, is set to feature in the latter stages of the Asian Boxing Championships 2022.

So far, Mohammad Hussamuddin and Lakshya Chahar have progressed while Sparsh Kumar went down in the pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.

At the last edition of the continental meet, India won 15 medals, including two golds, five silvers and eight bronze.

The Asian meet marks the start of the Bernard Dunne era for Indian boxing. The Irish legend was recently appointed as the new High Performance Director of the team following Swede Santiago Nieva’s departure.