Asian Boxing Championships 2022: India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin to face Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain in quarters

Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin showed his experience and temperament to notch up a close win, securing his move into the 57kg quarter-finals of the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

Up against Kyrgyzstan’s Seiitbek Uulu Munarbek in the pre-quarterfinals, the 28-year-old Hussamuddin started strong, displaying his technical superiority and clean boxing in the first round. However, Munarbek mounted a comeback in the second round against the Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist.

With everything to play for in the last round, both boxers began attacking instantly, but Mohammad Hussamuddin kept his cool and landed more accurate punches, while dodging his opponent consistently, to ensure a 3-2 split verdict in his favour.

Mohammad Hussamuddin will take on Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain in the quarter-finals. The two-time CWG medallist joins Lakshya Chahar, who blanked Shabbos Negmat of Tajikistan 5-0 in the round of 16 on Tuesday to seal his progress.

Later in the day, Sparsh Kumar, who notched a 5-0 win in his opening round, came up short in the 51kg pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday. Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist and reigning world champion, Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan beat the Punjab-based boxer 4-1 in the round of 16.

Two Indian boxers - Savita (50kg) and Kapil (86kg) will be in action on Thursday in the round of 16.

A total of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations are competing in the Asian Boxing Championships 2022. India have sent a 25-member team to the meet.