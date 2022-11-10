Asian Boxing Championships 2022: Shiva Thapa beats former champion to punch into final

Five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa continued his good run at the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 and secured a spot in the men’s 63.5kg final with a 4-1 victory over 2019 Asian champion Bakhodur Usmanov of Tajikistan in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

Thapa also got the better of Bakhodur in the 2021 semi-finals but lost to Asian Games silver medallist Baatarsukhiin Chinzorig of Mongolia in the final. The London 2012 Olympian will be up against Uzbekistan's upcoming youngster Ruslan Abdullaev in the final on Saturday.

Thapa, the 2013 Asian champion, won silver in 2017 and 2021 apart from winning bronze in 2015 and 2019. He will be the first male boxer in the history of the Asian Championships to win his sixth medal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sumit and Govind Kumar Sahani, who won gold medals at the Thailand Open in their respective weight categories, lost their semi-final bouts and secured bronze medals.

Govind Kumar Sahani, competing in the men’s 48kg, lost to 2021 world champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan 4-0 while Sumit (men’s 75kg) was beaten by the reigning Asian Champion Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan 5-0.

In the men’s +92kg, Narender lost 5-0 against Mullojonov Lazizbek of Uzbekistan and settled for a bronze medal.

Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin, competing in the men’s 57kg, withdrew from his semi-final bout after failing to recover from the injury above his right eye he sustained in the quarter-finals. He too will go home with a bronze medal.

Five Indian women boxers, including Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg) along with world championships medallists Parveen (women’s 63kg) and Saweety Boora (women’s 81kg) will be fighting for gold on Friday.

The other women boxers competing in the final will be competition debutants Alfiya Pathan (women’s +81kg), and Minakshi (women’s 52kg).