Asian Boxing Championships 2022: Shiva Thapa wins silver as India finish with 12 medals

India’s Shiva Thapa had to settle for a silver medal in the men’s 63.5kg category at Asian Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

Up against Uzbekistan youngster Ruslan Abdullaev in the final, Shiva Thapa sustained an injury in his right knee midway through, prompting the referee to stop the contest (RSC) and declare Abdullaev the winner.

Despite the loss, the silver marked Shiva Thapa’s sixth medal at the continental showpiece, making the 28-year-old, whose only gold came back in 2013, the most decorated boxer in the history of the Asian boxing championships.

The Indian boxer’s other medals at the Asian meet are silver in 2017 and 2021, and bronze in 2015 and 2019.

Shiva Thapa’s silver also meant India finished the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 with 12 medals, four golds, two silvers and six bronze. All the gold medals came through women’s boxers - Lovlina Borgohain, Saweety Boora, Parveen and Alfiya Pathan.

India had sent a 25-member contingent for the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, spearheaded by Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Shiva Thapa.

Top names like Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas and MC Mary Kom skipped the meet.

Asian Boxing Championships 2022: Indian medal winners

Govind Sahani (men’s 48kg) - bronze medal

Mohammad Hussamuddin (men’s 57kg) - bronze medal

Shiva Thapa (men’s 63.5kg) - silver medal

Sumit (men’s 75kg) - bronze medal

Narender (men’s +92kg) - bronze medal

Minakshi (women’s 52kg) - silver medal

Preeti Dahiya (women’s 57kg) - bronze medal

Parveen Hooda (women’s 63kg) - gold medal

Ankushita Boro (women’s 66kg) - bronze medal

Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg) - gold medal

Saweety Boora (women’s 81kg) - gold medal

Alfiya Pathan (women’s +81kg) - gold medal