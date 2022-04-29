Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Quarter-finals day 

It's quarter-finals day at the 2022 Asian Badminton Championships in Manila on Friday (29 April), with PV Sindhu one of those who have booked a spot in the semis.

Former world champion Sindhu was tested in her hard-fought 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 victory over China's He Bing Jiao, but has assured herself at least a bronze medal in this year's continental championships by advancing to the last four. It was a rematch of their bronze-medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021, which the Indian had won in straight games.

Next up for the world number seven is the winner of the match between world No. 2 Yamaguchi Akane (Japan) and Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

China's Wang Zhi Yi had less trouble defeating Wen Chi Hsu (Chinese Taipei) 21-19, 21-9. She will face the winner of Takahashi Sakaya (Japan) and An Se Young (South Korea) in the second semi-final on Saturday.

In the men's draw, Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia is challenged by Tsuneyama Kanta (Japan) later on Friday. World champion Loh Kean Yew (Singapore) will play against Jonatan Christie (Indonesia).

More to follow, refresh for updates.

