Asian Airgun Championship 2022: Indian shooters sweep air rifle team gold medals

India’s Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil combined to win the men’s air rifle team gold medal at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea, on Sunday while the trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar emerged victorious in the women’s event.

The two junior events on the day, too, saw India take the top podium. Tokyo Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Vidit Jain won the junior men’s air rifle team gold medal while Tilottama Sen, Ramita and Nancy teamed up to lay claim to the junior women’s air rifle team crown.

Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil beat the Kazakhstan team comprising Ilya Fedin, Konstantin Malinovskiy and Islam Usseinov 17-11 in the final to seal their gold.

Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar, meanwhile, got the better of South Korea’s Jihyeon Keum, Eunyoung Cho and Eunseo Lee 16-10 to claim top podium.

Tilottama Sen, Ramita and Nancy steamrolled the junior Korean side, featuring Jeongin Jang, Eunseo Jo, Eunji Kwon by a commanding 16-2 margin in the junior women’s team finale.

The Korean men’s team of Seojoon Bae, Daehan Choe and Seungho Bang put up a slightly tougher fight but eventually went down 16-10 to Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Vidit Jain.

The airgun shooting championship, being held at the Daegu International Shooting Range, features competitions for juniors, youth and seniors in air rifle and air pistol events.