Asian Airgun Championship 2022: India’s Arjun Babuta and Mehuli Ghosh win mixed team rifle gold

India’s Arjun Babuta and Mehuli Ghosh won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea, on Monday after beating compatriots Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Elavenil Valarivan in the finals.

Arjun Babuta and Mehuli Ghosh, both of whom have been on a medal-winning spree at the ongoing championships in South Korea, combined to beat Kiran and Elavenil Valarivan, a former world No. 1 and Olympian, 16-10 in the gold medal match.

Interestingly, both Arjun Babuta and Kiran Ankush Jadhav were members of the Indian air rifle men’s team event, which won the gold medal yesterday. Mehuli Ghosh and Elavenil Valarivan were also team-mates in the gold-winning women’s team.

Similar to the senior event, the 10m air rifle mixed team junior event also witnessed a 1-2 finish by Indian shooters.

Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita secured the gold medal in the event after beating compatriots Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Nancy 17-11.

Indian shooters also secured two individual medals on the day, with Kanishka Dagar winning the bronze in the 10m air pistol youth women’s event. South Korea’s Oh Ye Jin won the gold medal while another Korean, Kim Yeonwoo, secured the silver medal.

Sandeep Bishnoi, meanwhile, clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol men's junior event.

The airgun shooting championship, being held at the Daegu International Shooting Range, features competitions for juniors, youth and seniors in air rifle and air pistol events.