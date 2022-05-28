Asia Cup hockey 2022: India edge out Japan in first Super 4s match

The Indian men’s hockey team beat Japan 2-1 in their first Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s match at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta on Saturday.

Manjeet (7’) gave India an early lead but Niwa Takuma (17’) equalised for Japan. Rajbhar Pawan (34’) scored the winner in the third quarter.

Japan, who beat India in the opening Pool A match 5-2, made a bright start and threatened the India goal early. A minute in, Japan won the first penalty corner of the match but the eventual effort sailed high. Minutes later, the Asian Games champions even had the ball inside the Indian goal but it was ruled out due to infringement.

It was, however, India who broke the deadlock in the seventh minute much against the flow of the match. Manjeet received the ball on the left flank and demonstrated some brilliant 3D skills to drive into the attacking zone and stunned Japanese goalkeeper Yoshikawa Takashi with a cheeky finish.

The first quarter ended with India 1-0 up.

Japan put the Indian defence under pressure after the restart and soon found a leveller. India goalkeeper Suraj Karkera did well to palm away the initial penalty corner but was rendered helpless as Niwa Takuma guided in from the rebound.

The equaliser opened the game up as both sides traded attacks. Suraj, with a little help from the woodwork, saw off Japanese threats from penalty corners on two occasions while Japan custodian Takashi also pulled off a good save to deny India from a one-vs-one situation as the two teams went into the half-time break level.

India reclaimed their lead at the 34-minute mark after Uttam Singh opened up the Japanese defence with a weaving run down the left flank and cut it back for Rajbhar Pawan to score his fourth goal of the tournament.

A goal down, Japan tried hard to claw their way back into the match in the final quarter but India, led by experienced captain Birendra Lakra, kept it tight at the back to frustrate the Japanese team and eked out a win.

Top two teams from Pool A, Japan and India, and the top two from Pool B, South Korea and Malaysia, have made it to the Super 4s stage.

In the Super 4s, the teams will play each other once and after the matches are over, the top two teams in the Super 4s table will face off in the final. The other two sides will face off in the third-place playoff match.

With Saturday’s win, India moved to the top of the Super 4s standings. In the other Super 4s match of the day, Malaysia held South Korea to a 2-2 draw and have a point each.

India will next face Malaysia on Sunday for their second Super 4s match.