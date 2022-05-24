Asia Cup hockey 2022: India handed a 5-2 defeat by Japan

The Indian men’s hockey team lost to Japan 5-2 in their second match of the Asia Cup 2022 Pool A at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday.

Pawan Rajbhar (44’) and Uttam Singh (49’) scored the goals for India while Ken Nagayoshi (23’) Kosei Kawabe (39', 55'), Ryoma Ooka (48') and Koji Yamasaki (53') scored for the winning side Japan. Ryoma Ooka was declared the man of the match.

With this loss, defending champions India slipped to the third spot in Pool A with one point while Japan maintained the top position with six points from two games. Pakistan, who thumped Indonesia 13-0 earlier in the day after a 1-1 draw against India, are second in the Pool A standings with four points.

The Indian hockey team, third in the world hockey rankings, got off to a shaky start against the world No. 17 Japan with Indian midfielder Shakthivel Mareeswaran handed a green card in the sixth minute of play.

Japan had the first penalty corner of the match a few minutes later but Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera was up to the task and denied the Asian Games champions an early lead.

In the second quarter, India committed the men forward and the move almost paid off. Raj Kumar Pal’s shot, however, was saved by Japanese goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa.

Japan then frittered away their second penalty corner with Yoshiki Kirishita’s powerful drive going over the goal.

However, the Indian backline finally yielded after conceding the third penalty corner of the match in the 23rd minute.

A powerful drive by Ken Nagayoshi into the bottom right corner beat the Indian goalkeeper and Japan took a 1-0 lead.

At the end of the first half, Japan dominated India with 57 per cent possession and had four shots on goal compared to India’s two shots. India also failed to win a single penalty corner in the first 30 minutes of play.

The second half started with India looking to score an equaliser from the first minute. Nilam Sanjeep Xess’s acute pass into the circle found Raj Kumar Pal who shot it wide.

Japan, despite being in the lead, kept attacking the Indian goal and managed to double the lead in the 39th minute after Kosei Kawabe charged into the D from the midfield. Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkare was found wrongfooted as Kawabe, crowded by Indian defenders, struck a precise shot from the right.

Five minutes later, India cut the Japanese lead to go into the final quarter trailing 2-1. Indian captain Birendra Lakra hit a powerful shot from the midfield and found the stick of Pawan Rajbhar inside the circle.

The final quarter saw both teams go all out in search of the next goal. With India putting more players forward, Japan found an opening in the 48th minute through Ryosei Kato. With only the Indian goalkeeper to beat, Ryosei Kato played a selfless pass to Ryomo Ooka, who restored Japan’s two-goal cushion.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists India clawed their way back into the match in the very next minute. Indian forward Pawan Rajbhar found a way through the Japanese defence and passed it to Uttam Singh, who tapped in the ball to cut Japan’s lead back to one.

However, India’s challenge soon fizzled out after Pawan Rajbhar, in the 51st minute, was handed a green card and Selvam Karthi, goal-scorer against Pakistan, was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

With India depleted numerically in the final quarter, the Japanese team found a way through twice. Yamasaki Koji in the 53rd minute and Kawabe Kosei in the 55th minute increased Japan’s lead to 5 - 2.

At the last meeting between the two sides, Japan had thrashed a strong Indian side 5-3 in the Asian Champions Trophy semi-finals in December.

India will now play bottom-placed Indonesia on Thursday. The top two teams from Pool A and Pool B will book their places in the Asia Cup 2022 second round.