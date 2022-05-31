Asia Cup hockey 2022: It’s India vs Japan men for bronze medal clash - watch live streaming

The Indian men’s hockey team will take on Japan for the bronze medal in the Asia Cup hockey 2022 tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

The India vs Japan Asia Cup hockey 2022 bronze medal match starts from 2:30 PM IST in India.

India, who came into the tournament as defending Asia Cup champions, could not reach the gold medal match this time after finishing third in the Super 4s stage. Japan were fourth.

The top two teams of Super 4s – Malaysia and South Korea – will play for the title after India’s match.

The second-string Indian side, led by Birendra Lakra, were level on points (5) with Malaysia and South Korea in the Super 4s, but an inferior goal difference meant they could not progress to the summit clash.

India’s campaign in the Asia Cup hockey 2022 started with a second-place finish in the Pool A preliminary round after a win, a loss and a draw. Incidentally, India’s only loss came against Japan.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists India, however, defeated Japan 2-1 in the Super 4s before drawing against Malaysia (3-3) and South Korea (4-4).

Defender Dipsan Tirkey is the highest scorer for India in the ongoing Asia Cup with five goals in six games. He scored through four penalty corners and one penalty stroke.

Japan, on the other hand, topped the group stage with three wins in three matches to reach the top four. They, however, lost all three games in the Super 4s.

While Japan will go into this bronze medal match with eyes on their first-ever podium finish, India have won the Asia Cup three times and have finished runners-up five times.

India have fielded a fairly inexperienced side for the Asia Cup 2022 since most of the senior members are preparing for the final leg of the FIH Pro League in Europe.

Where to watch India vs Japan Asia Cup 2022 hockey bronze medal match live in India?

The India vs Japan Asia Cup 2022 hockey bronze medal match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV Channels in India.

Live streaming of India vs Japan in Asia Cup hockey 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.