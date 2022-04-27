Asia Cup hockey: India, Pakistan clash on opening day

The Indian hockey team will renew its rivalry against Pakistan at the men’s Asia Cup 2022, which will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from May 23 to June 1.

Set to be its 11th edition, this year’s Asia Cup will feature eight heavyweights of the continent, including Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and hosts Indonesia, along with India and Pakistan.

India are the defending champions and have won the title thrice whilst finishing as runners-ups five times.

Two of the most successful teams in field hockey, India and Pakistan, have been drawn in Pool A. Japan and Indonesia are the other countries in the pool.

India and Pakistan last played each other at the Asian Champions Trophy 2021, where India defeated Pakistan 4-3 to win the bronze medal.

Although the India vs Pakistan hockey head-to-head record tilts in the latter’s favour, India have dominated the fixture in recent times, winning 13 of the last 15 matches. One game ended in a draw, while one was washed out.

Pakistan last beat India at the South Asia Games 2016 final.

At Asia Cup, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all teams will play the other three sides in their pool once in a round-robin format. The top two from each group will advance to the Super 4s stage.

All matches will be held at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta.

The top three teams at the end of the tournament will qualify for next year’s FIH Hockey World Cup, to be held in Odisha, India. India have already qualified for the World Cup as the host nation.