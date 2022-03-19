Asia Cup 2022 archery: Sakshi Chaudhary, men’s recurve team win gold medals

A young Indian team concluded the Asia Cup 2022 stage-1 archery world ranking tournament in Thailand with eight medals - two gold and six silver - on Saturday.

Held at the Surakhun Stadium in the island city of Phuket, the men’s recurve team comprising national champion Parth Salunkhe, Rahul Nagarwal and Dhiraj Bommadevara made amends by winning a team gold after drawing a blank in individual events.

While the Indian men’s recurve team defeated Kazakhstan 6-2 in the final, 19-year-old compound archer Sakshi Chaudhary, who won silver at the world youth championships last year, defeated compatriot Parneet Kaur 142-140 for the yellow metal.

Although India won two gold medals, the Indian contingent will rue the missed opportunities having lost in the other five finals in a depleted field without heavyweights South Korea, China, Japan and Chinese Taipei.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, won three gold medals.

The Indian women's recurve team of Ridhi, Tisha Punia and Tanisha Verma lost to Bangladesh in the final 5-4 and settled for silver. Only four teams competed in the event. The Indian team had outscored hosts Thailand 6-2 in the semi-final.

In recurve mixed team event final, Ridhi and Parth Salunkhe also lost to Bangladesh 5-3.

The Indian men’s and women’s compound teams narrowly missed out in the summit clash.

While Rishab Yadav, Priyansh and Prathamesh Jawkar lost to Kazakhstan 232-233, the women's team of Sakshi Chaudhary, Pragati and 15-year-old Aditi Gopichand Swami lost to Thailand 230-231.

In other individual events, Rishabh Yadav missed two arrows in the men's compound final against Iran’s Mohammadsaleh Palizban to lose 126-145.

In an eight-man field, Rishabh Yadav, seeded second, had defeated Bangladesh’s Nawaz Ahmed Rakib 148-144 and Iran’s Sayed Kowsar 148-145 to make it into the final.

Men’s compound archer Prathamesh Jawkar and women’s recurve archer Tisha Punia, also lost their individual bronze medal play-offs.

Big names like Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Abhishek Verma were not competing at the event.

Asia Cup 2022 archery Phuket: India medal winners

Men’s recurve team - Gold

Parth Salunkhe, Rahul Nagarwal and Dhiraj Bommadevara

Individual compound archery - Gold

Sakshi Chaudhary

Individual compound archery - Silver

Parneet Kaur

Women's recurve team - Silver

Ridhi, Tisha Punia and Tanisha Verma

Mixed Recurve team - Silver

Ridhi and Parth Salunkhe

Men’s compound team - Silver

Rishab Yadav, Priyansh, and Prathamesh Jawkar

Women’s compound team - Silver

Sakshi Chaudhary, Pragati and Aditi Gopichand Swami

Individual men's compound - Silver

Rishabh Yadav