Asher Hong impresses on first day of U.S. men's world selection camp

The U.S. men are one day closer to naming their team for 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England.

On Monday (3 October), USA Gymnastics staged the first of two days of competition of its men's world selection camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs to determine who will join Brody Malone and Donnell Whittenburg in England.

That duo locked their spots based off results of the U.S. championships in August and did not participate in the camp competition.

Instead, it was Asher Hong who posted top marks Monday. He turned in a 84.600 in the all-around just ahead Colt Walker's 84.500. Tokyo Olympians Shane Wiskus (84.150) and Yul Moldauer (83.950) finished close behind.

2021 world pommel horse champion Stephen Nedoroscik earned a 14.450 after struggling through a routine on his specialty event.

The U.S. men's selection committee will name the three men who will join Malone and Whittenburg following Wednesday's competition.

That decision won't exactly be straight-forward as they try to piece together the highest potential scoring team for Liverpool, where the team final format will see each five-man team perform three routines on each apparatus with all three scores counting.

The medal winning teams there earn tickets to Paris 2024.

On Monday, all six gymnasts competing had top three placings in the standings that included Malone and Whittenburg's U.S. championships scores.

Hong had four top-three finishes in the individual apparatus standings, including the top score of 15.200 on the vault. Walker had three top-three finishes and topped the parallel bars standings, while Moldauer and Wiskus recorded two top-three finishes a piece. Moldauer had the highest score on the floor exercise. 2022 NCAA all-around champion Paul Juda was second best on the horizontal bar with Nedoroscik the runner-up in the pommel horse standings.

The second day of competition is set for Wednesday with competition scheduled for 4:30 pm ET. USA Gymnastics is providing a live stream via its subscription streaming service FlipNow.