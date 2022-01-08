Tokyo Olympian Arvind Singh wins gold at rowing nationals

Tokyo Olympian Arvind Singh won the men’s single sculls gold medal at the national rowing championships 2022 held at the Army Node in Pune.

The win will be a big boost for Arvind Singh considering the 39th edition of the senior nationals also acts as the trials to pick the Indian contingent for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games this September.

Arvind Singh clocked 7:27.0 seconds, convincingly beating silver medallist Jakar Khan’s time of 7:32.3. Haryana's Parminder Singh clinched the bronze with 7:34.9s.

At Tokyo 2020, Arvind Singh and partner Arjun Lal Jat finished 11th – India’s best-ever finish in Olympics rowing - in men’s double sculls. The duo, however, had to split up during the Asian championships 2021 in Thailand last month after Arjun Lal Jat put on weight and the combined weight of the two didn’t meet the doubles event’s cut off.

Arvind Singh opted to compete in single sculls at Thailand and won gold in his maiden attempt. He only consolidated his reputation in the event with his win at the nationals.

Arjun Lal Jat was also in action at the nationals, competing in men’s double sculls with Ravi. The duo, however, could only manage a silver medal, completing the 2000m race in 7:10.6 seconds.

Dushyant and Sukhmeet Singh won the men’s double sculls gold with 7:02.5 while Gurpratap Singh and Kirandeep Singh bagged bronze with a timing of 7:11.8.

Meanwhile, Khushpreet Kaur won the women’s single sculls event while Gurpratap Singh and Kirandeep Singh bagged the top honours in men’s lightweight double sculls. Avinash Kaur and Kiran were the winners in women’s double sculls.