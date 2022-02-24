India's one in a billion Arif Khan to ski at Milano Cortina 2026? "I'll have to ask my (future) wife"

Arif Khan was India's sole representative at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games competing in alpine ski and just getting there was pretty impressive in itself.

Now he has new dreams including marrying his fiancee after they put the wedding on hold so Khan could chase his Olympic dream.

How did she feel about that?

"She was really surprised," India's star skier tells Olympics.com, "she said, 'you made the right choice, the right decision and now it's all yours.'"

Support from her and hundreds of thousands of people back home have helped him feel like he achieved everything he set out to in Beijing.

"This is the best part of the journey... being an Olympian... my dreams have come true."

So now is he going straight from the Beijing slopes to the wedding ceremony?

"No, we will have to wait for the summer because I live in a place which is very beautiful... mountains, rivers, lakes... but now it's winter, it's snow.

"So we will have to wait until the summer when there are flowers blooming and we'll decide the dates for the wedding, for sure."

Arif Khan at Milano Cortina 2026? "I'll have to ask my wife!

The Kashmir skier can see the soaring 8,000m peak of Nanga Parbat - part of the Himalayas - from his home in India's far north, and grew up with a love for the mountains.

His father Yasin Khan owns a ski equipment shop in Gulmarg and has been conducting skiing and trekking tours since the 1980s.

Arif tagged along from the age of four and went from there all the way to the Olympic stage.

While a medal was never really a genuine goal - Khan DNFed (Did Not Finish) the slalom and finished 45th in the giant slalom - this was about much more than medals.

"Having the vision of representing 1.4 billion people.... when I was the only one who got through there were tears dropping that moment... it was unbelievable.

"The entire nation watching you and the happiness you felt that time..."

He also set out to show the world that India has a lot to offer too when it comes to winter sports.

"When people hear I'm from India and I'm training and skiing and they are surprised, they say, come on, you live in a country which has got no snow, no potential for winter sports.

"I say, no, this is wrong. I'm here to introduce my country as a winter sports destination because we have the Himalayan ranges. We have the Pir Panjal like outside my home, next door is like 4000 metres mountains full of snow, two metres, three metres snow...

"Then the rest of the India you have the biggest Himalayan ranges... we have a huge potential to develop for the future Games like alpine skiing, cross-country snowboarding...

"We need to introduce India with mountains and the snow to the rest of the world, and this was the part of my journey as well."

An inspiration nationally and an ambassador internationally, Khan feels that Beijing 2022 was mission accomplished.

"I wasn't here for the medals," he says, "I was here to introduce that we are a people who has interest in this sport and if further given more attention, we can have more and more Olympians competing as medal contenders in the future."

And was there a big response back home?

"You wouldn't believe," he says, "yesterday (13 February), there were more spectators online for Olympics.com in India than anywhere else.

"There were like thousands of people... hundreds of thousands of people watching both the runs for giant slalom because I was competing... and a lot of people are inspired."

So is he planning on a repeat appearance at Milano Cortina in four years' time?

"Yeah, I will have to talk about it again with my... She will be my wife then... if she agrees for sure, if she allows, yeah," he says laughing.

"We really respect the wives, so we always ask them."