Beijing 2022: A special experience for Arif Khan and hope for India

As the world grappled with the coronavirus pandemic last year, winter sports athletes based in India were hugely affected. So much so that in the first half of the year, Indian Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan had almost resigned to the fact that he may not qualify for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

However, personal sacrifice, hard work and family support proved to be Arif Khan’s strength in these difficult times as he overcame the odds to become the only athlete to represent India at the Beijing Winter Games.

Arif Khan, who hails from the Kashmir region of India, participated in the giant slalom and slalom Alpine skiing events at Beijing 2022 and there are a lot of positives he can take away from his performances at his maiden Winter Games.

In the first run of the giant slalom competition held at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center on February 13, he finished the race under very tough conditions.

Amidst strong winds and heavy snowfall during the event, many participating athletes struggled and failed to complete their first run, but Arif showed unwavering concentration and skill to complete his course.

In the second and final run, Arif Khan again showed huge character and secured a 45th place finish – India’s best-ever in the event at the Winter Olympics – with a cumulative timing of 2:47.24 seconds.

Conditions were tough again in the slalom event, but this time Arif Khan failed to complete his race and his Beijing 2022 journey came to an end.

Arif Khan on course Picture by 2022 Getty Images

An amazing Olympic journey, inspiration for the entire nation

For Arif Khan, it took a lot of sacrifice and hard work to secure his place at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. During a conversation with Olympics.com, the Indian skier explained what he had to go through to reach his goal. Arif Khan also knows that what he achieved at Beijing 2022 is far more important than just the results.

“The Olympic Games are watched by hundreds of millions and our country has more viewers than many other countries. A lot of people were watching the giant slalom event because I was participating and that, hopefully, has inspired a lot of people,” Arif Khan said.

“They also knew that I am not in the race to win a medal because to win a medal you have to improve the basic game,” Arif accepted.

“The biggest reason I took part in these Games was to make people, who are interested in it, aware of the sport. If we focus and work on this sport, many more will participate in the Olympic Games in the coming years and there will be medal contenders too."

The responsibility to be ‘one in a billion’

Being the only one from India – a country with a population of over 1.3 billion – at Beijing 2022, Arif Khan’s participation at the quadrennial showpiece is all the more important. And Arif Khan himself understands it pretty well that this was not only a matter of pride for him but also a huge responsibility.

“Participating in the Olympic Games gives you the honour of representing your country but it is also your responsibility to perform well. This competition is an opportunity to perform well and show your skills. Attending the opening or closing ceremonies are the most special experiences.

“When the whole world is watching you carry the flag of your country, it is a great source of inspiration and gives you the strength to do better. Being an Olympian is a great and satisfying feeling. It feels like you have done something, that you can inspire others."

Fruits of sacrifice and preparation for the future

In terms of results, Arif Khan's performance at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games might not have been the best but considering what he has done to get here, he has done something amazing. He delayed his marriage to participate at the Beijing Games and Arif's family supported him all the way.

Arif knows how difficult it is to win a medal and it takes a lot more effort and planning than usual to become a champion. Though he couldn’t clinch a podium place at Beijing, Arif believes that with the right mindset and strategy, India can also win an Olympic medal one day.

“Champion players inspire a lot of people and if you want to be at a high level, you have to learn from champions. The future generations will have to work very hard and come up with a strategy. If you have a strategy, everything happens and if you don't have the right mindset and tactics, you can't be a champion."

Arif Khan may not have won a medal in the Beijing 2022 Games but he has certainly become an inspiration for the whole of India and will motivate the generations of winter sportspersons to come.