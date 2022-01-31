Alpine skier Arif Khan banking on mental prep, high-altitude training to excel at Beijing 2022

Indian alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan is set to make history when he competes in the slalom and giant slalom events at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

The only Indian to have qualified for Beijing 2022, Arif Khan is also the first Indian ever to make the cut for two different disciplines at a single edition of the Winter Games. To mark the occasion, the 31-year-old is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the big-ticket event.

Arif Khan was back in his hometown Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir recently, doing some elevation training to condition his body before leaving for China.

“The high altitude of Gulmarg really helps us, especially getting our muscles used to the high altitudes,” Arif Khan said during a media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Sunday.

“This can be helpful if I want to progress in China because that (Olympics venue) is at a lower elevation so, here you can build up your lungs with endurance and high intensity training,” Arif Khan added.

Altitude training is done by elite athletes in elevated areas with low barometric pressure. This helps in increasing the flow of oxygen in their body and boosts their lactate threshold, which in turn delays exhaustion and improves performance.

Gulmarg, situated at 2650m above sea level, is considerably higher than the venue for the Winter Olympics 2022, National Alpine Ski Centre, which is at a 1200m elevation.

But it’s not just physical training that is needed to excel at the Winter Olympics, Arif Khan feels.

Arif Khan also has a plan in place to ensure his mind is functioning at the optimal level, along with his body.

“We always have trainers for mental preparation and balance. You know sports, especially this sport (alpine skiing), depends 70 per cent on mental preparation.

“You may be strong physically and can go down the hill super-fast but if you are disturbed mentally and not focused, you can make mistakes and go out of the race. To be stable mentally, we always train with our feelings,” Arif Khan explained.

Speaking to the Olympics.com earlier this year, Arif Khan had expressed his realistic expectations at Beijing 2022.

“My aim is to make it among the top 30 athletes. That would be one of the best results that India can have.”

Arif Khan leaves for Beijing on Monday and will compete in the men’s giant slalom on February 13 and men’s slalom on February 16.