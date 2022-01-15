Olympic-bound Arif Khan wants to popularise India as a top skiing destination

Indian alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan has already etched his name in the history books by confirming a berth at the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 31-year-old Arif Khan from Jammu and Kashmir has won quota places for the slalom and giant slalom events at the Beijing Games. He is the first Indian to win quotas in two separate disciplines at the Winter Olympics.

Arif Khan’s inspiration to perform well at any event comes from his ultimate quest – to popularise India as a skiing destination around the world.

“Most people think there is no snow in India, which is not true. We have the highest mountain ranges,” Arif Khan told the Olympics.com.

“When I made my first trip to Switzerland in 2008, I saw the mountains and the ski slopes, and they looked similar to ours. There was no difference. Same mountains, same landscape,” he added.

Introduced to the sport by his father, a ski tour operator in the town called Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, Arif Khan’s skiing journey was fuelled on the snow-covered Himalayan peaks surrounding his hometown.

With an average annual temperature of around four degree celsius and regular snowfall, Gulmarg remains conducive for skiing for several months of the year.

“I thought why not use this sport (as a medium) to introduce India as a ski destination to the rest of the world. That is what inspired me and keeps me going till today.”

This motivation has taken Arif across the world, putting India on the skiing map.

In 2011, Mohammad Arif Khan won two gold medals - in the slalom and giant slalom - at the South Asian Winter Games. He has also taken part in four world championships.

However, Arif Khan is aware he will need help to complete his mission.

“We, the people of mountains, especially from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand should come into the sport and carry on with it. Let’s make our country proud and introduce India as a ski destination to the rest of the world,” a hopeful Arif Khan stated.

Competing at Beijing 2022 will provide Arif Khan a big platform to further his ambitions but the Jammu and Kashmir skier is digging his heels deep in the snow.

Asked about his realistic expectations at the upcoming Winter Games, Arif Khan said, “My aim is to make it among the top 30 athletes. That would be one of the best results that India can have.”