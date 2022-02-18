Arianna Fontana on "amazing feeling" as short track's most decorated skater, her "rock and shield" husband Anthony, and Milano-Cortina 2026

'L'Angelo Blondo' they call her in Italy - 'The Blond Angel.'

From Turin 2006 to Beijing 2022 Arianna Fontana has been lighting up short track speed skating and stacking up a serious collection of precious metal.

A second straight gold in the 500m and two silver medals in the 1500m and the mixed relay in Beijing have etched Fontana's Olympic greatness in stone.

11 Olympic medals means she blazes by other greats like Viktor An and Apolo Ohno who had eight each.

"It's pretty amazing," Fontana tells Olympics.com in Beijing.

When I got here in Beijing I was tied with Victor An and Apolo Ohno, two icons of my discipline, so just already to be there tied with them was pretty big for me.

"When I was a kid I always looked up to them. An was here with the Chinese team and when I won my first medal, he was one of the first one to come and congratulate me, he was pretty amazing.

"Getting the compliment from him was a big thing, and also after my gold, he hugged me and that was great. So it means a lot to have the respect from such a great athlete."

Arianna Fontana wins back-to-back 500m Olympic short track titles: "Pretty awesome"

The 500m final was a thriller in Beijing.

Fontana lined up against 2021 five-time world champ Suzanne Schulting and world-record holder Kim Boutin.

"It started with a fall," tells Fontana, "which reminded me of the final in Sochi in 2014 where we fell after half a lap and we didn't get a chance to fight for a gold medal.

"So when I fell my first time, I thought... Not again, please. But then I heard the referee's whistle and I was like, OK, I got this, just stay focussed. Don't freak out.

"I got my blades checked, my coach was like, you're good, go crush it.

"Suzanne was really aggressive at the start. She wanted to start in the front, so I let her go. I didn't want to fight her again and, you know, have something else happen.

"And once she was in front, I knew I had a couple of laps to just breathe and, you know, relax and look at her, study her and see what her pattern was going to be.

"When she started to open wider and wider three corners consecutive I was like, if she goes again, I'm going to go for it.

"As soon as I saw her setting up to open the door on the corner that was it, this is my time, and I jumped in and it was my best pass ever, and it was in the final at the Olympics and the five hundred metre - my favourite race - and it was incredible. Pretty awesome.

"I felt a lot of emotion, a mix of emotions, I was overwhelmed. I felt like maybe PyeongChang was easier because the the level of the other competitors wasn't as high as it was here in Beijing, so I knew it was going to be harder."

"It was incredible."

Arianna Fontana on husband and coach Anthony Lobello Jr.

So how has she dealt with the trials and pressures and expectations as a multi Olympic medal winner?

"I have my motivations. But it's a challenge. Being here was a challenge with myself, so I don't like to lose, even if it's a challenge against myself, you know, I'll do everything I can to beat it, to beat myself.

"So even if sometimes I was like, I don't want to train or I want to quit, I was like, no Ari, shut up. Get out of bed and go do your training.

And she had the support of her husband, Anthony Lobello Jr., an Olympic short track speed skater at Turin 2006

"And I had Anthony on my side and he helped me to go through a lot of bad moments, bad situations.

"He was my my rock. He was my strength a lot of the time and he was also my shield. In a sense, he was able to protect me from a lot of things, a lot of situations. So that helped for sure, a lot."

And when he sees her getting comfortable in training he turns it up right?

"Yes!" She says.

"Every time he saw me getting more comfortable with something, he will add something to make it harder or more challenging. And that, for sure, is something that helped me, also in competition to be ready for everything and be reactive.

"So, I think that I become a better athlete first and then that helped me to be a better skater."

Arianna Fontana on future plans

"When I was a little kid, you know, I never thought that I was going to be here today with 11 medals," she continues.

"I always thought that Sochi was going to be my last Olympics.

"So for sure, I didn't think that I was going to be here today at my fifth Olympics.

"During the years you grow up, everything changes, you change your mind, change your opinions, change mentality, but I think that in a way, I'm the same little girl.

"I still have that fire in me because since I was a little kid, I always wanted to win.

"I remember, like, after school, I would always do this little race with my classmate, like a00-metres full out - whoever gets to the end of the road would win.

"It was every day, every day after class. So I always had that killer instinct, I guess, in me that I brought into skating, and I still have that now.

"But yeah, I think that that little girl would stop in Sochi and not be here. So I hope that girl, if there's a way for her to see me now.... I hope she would be proud of what we accomplished."

Arianna Fontana: Knowing when to say 'stop'

The longevity of Fontana's career is astonishing, when she stood on an Olympic podium for the first time in Turin, Tina Turner was number one in Italy.

So how does she keep that fire lit?

"Well, the key that allows me to be here and be successful was that I obviously have been doing this for a long time, so I got to understand my body, to know myself and know also when it was the right time to take a break.

"After Sochi I started to like, not compete all the time, skip some races, take some time off and help me to maintain enough energy to come back stronger for when it was the most important time.

Getting away from the ice was key too, she started boxing, and says it's something she'd like to continue when she retires from the track.

"Yeah, yeah. I did some boxing because I knew that I needed to stay active, so I couldn't just sit on the couch, unfortunately.

"I found this little club in it was like just five or six people, and so I joined them. It was really great because I got to learn a lot of new things and train a different way and learn different stories of other people, other athletes.

"And then after that, I'm really happy and I went back to skating."

Arianna Fontana: From Turin 2006 to Milano-Cortina 2026

Now with the next Olympics in her back yard, Fontana is dreaming of a golden goodbye.

"To compete again in Italy will be the perfect way to end my career because I had my first Olympics in Turin in 2006, so to end it in 2026 in Milan will be something amazing, something that I don't think any other athlete could say that they did that.

"So it would be, you know... I don't even know how to describe it. For now, it's it's a dream, it's a really nice dream and we'll see if it comes true."