Archery World Cup Final 2022, live streaming: Season’s best to vie for top honours - full schedule

The Archery World Cup Final 2022 will be held in Tlaxcala, Mexico over the weekend with 32 of the season’s best archers set to compete for top honours in the individual events.

The Archery World Cup Final, which is the last international archery competition of the 2022 season, involves men’s and women’s competitions for both recurve and compound archers.

The compound finals will take place on Saturday followed by the recurve finals on Sunday with eight archers competing in each category. Live streaming of the event can be seen in India.

The archers qualified for the World Cup Final by winning one of the four World Cup stages held in Antalya, Gwangju, Paris and Medellin, respectively, or by climbing up the tour rankings with consistent podium finishes. Mexico have an archer in each of the four events as the host nation.

Though India won 10 medals, including four gold medals, from the four stages of the archery World Cup this year, none of the Indian archers could make the cut for the finals as all four gold medals came in team events.

Among those competing at the World Cup final are the reigning women’s compound world champion Sara Lopez of Colombia and men’s compound world champion Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands.

Tokyo 2020 gold medal-winning recurve men’s archer Mete Gazoz of Turkiye and women’s archer An San of South Korea are also in the fray.

Where to watch the Archery World Cup Final 2022 Tlaxcala live in India

Live streaming of the Archery World Cup 2022 Tlaxcala compound and recurve finals will be available on the SonyLiv platform and the World Archey YouTube channel in India. The event will also be broadcast on Olympics.com, but will not be available for India.

Archery World Cup Final 2022 Tlaxcala schedule

All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST)

Saturday, October 15

Compound women’s individual events - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, October 16

Compound men’s individual events - 12.30 AM IST

Recurve women’s individual events - 8.30 PM IST

Monday, October 17

Recurve men’s individual events - 12.30 AM IST