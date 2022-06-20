Archery World Cup 2022 Paris: Olympians Deepika Kumari, Pravin Jadhav return to squad 

Ace recurve archer Deepika Kumari returns to the Indian archery contingent for Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup 2022 in Paris, France, starting from Tuesday.

Three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari was named in the Indian squad after nine months. The Paris World Cup will be her first outdoor competition since finishing fourth at the World Cup Final last September.

“I’m happy I’m back in the team. Every competition is different, every situation is different. But yes, I am excited to play for my country again,” Deepika Kumari told World Archery.

Deepika Kumari, the former world No. 1, won the individual and team gold in the Guatemala and Paris stages of the previous World Cup.

Another Tokyo Olympian, Pravin Jadhav also comes back to the men’s recurve squad for the Paris World Cup after more than six months.

Along with Pravin Jadhav, Olympians Tarundeep Rai and Jayanta Talukdar and teenager Neeraj Chauhan feature in the men’s recurve team.

Meanwhile, compound world championship silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam will also begin her season in Paris. She won the gold medal at the Asian Championships 2021 in November.

Former Asian Games champion Abhishek Verma will continue to lead the men’s compound team. He featured in the Antalya and Gwangju stages of the World Cup, winning the men’s team gold in both events.

The winners at the Paris Archery World Cup will book a berth for the World Cup Final in October.

Archery World Cup 2022 Paris schedule and live India start times

Tuesday, June 21: Compound qualifying - 4:30 PM IST onwards

Wednesday, June 22: Compound elimination, recurve qualifying - 11:30 AM IST onwards

Thursday, June 23: Recurve eliminations, compound eliminations - 11:30 AM IST onwards

Friday, June 24: Mixed recurve, mixed compound, recurve eliminations - 11:30 AM IST onwards

Saturday, June 25: Compound finals (morning - teams, afternoon - individual) - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Sunday, June 26: Recurve finals (morning - teams, afternoon - individual) - 12:30 PM IST onwards

The Archery World Cup 2022 Paris will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India. Live streaming details will be updated when available.

Archery World Cup 2022 Paris: India team

Compound Men: Mohan Bhardwaj, Sangampreet Bisla, Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma

Compound Women: Avneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar, Jyothi Vennam

Recurve Men: Pravin Jadhav, Neeraj Chauhan, Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar

Recurve Women: Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, Ridhi