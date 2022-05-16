Live streaming, Archery World Cup 2022, Gwangju: Tarundeep Rai, Abhishek Verma to lead Indian teams 

Tokyo Olympian Tarundeep Rai, who won mixed team recurve gold with Ridhi at Stage 1, will spearhead an unchanged Indian team in the second stage of the Archery World Cup 2022 in Gwangju, South Korea starting Tuesday.

Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek Verma, meanwhile, will lead the men’s compound archers. The men’s team had won gold at the Archery World Cup 2022 Stage 1 event held in Turkey last month.

The World Cup involves competitions for both recurve and compound archers. India have retained all 16 archers - eight men and eight women - who participated in Turkey, for the South Korea meet. The winners will automatically book a ticket for the Archery World Cup Final in October.

Despite the absence of India’s top-ranked men’s recurve archer Atanu Das and Olympian Praveen Jadhav, the recurve team boasts of London Olympian Jayanta Talukdar, reigning national champion Sachin Gupta, Neeraj Chauhan alongside Tarundeep Rai.

Deepika Kumari, the world No. 3 women’s recurve archer, also failed to make the cut in the Indian archery team for the Korean event.

In the women’s recurve team, world No. 27 Ankita Bhakat will be India’s best hope. World No. 32 Priya Gurjar and Muskan Kirar, ranked 35th, are India’s top-ranked archer in women’s compound.

A total of 272 archers - 149 men and 123 women - from 39 countries will compete in South Korea.

Where to watch the Archery World Cup 2022 Gwangju live in India?

The Archery World Cup 2022 Gwangju compound and recurve finals on May 21 and 22 will be telecast live on Sony Network in India. Live streaming of the Archery World Cup 2022 Gwangju finals will be available on SonyLiv.

Archery World Cup 2022 Gwangju: India team

Compound Men: Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, Rajat Chauhan, Mohan Ramswaroop Bhardwaj.

Compound Women: Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar, Markoo Raginee, Avneet Kaur

Recurve Men: Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar, Sachin Gupta, Neeraj Chauhan

Recurve Women: Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, Ridhi, Komalika Bari, Ridhi

Archery World Cup 2022 Gwangju schedule

Tuesday, May 17: Compound qualifying

Wednesday, May 18: Recurve qualifying

Thursday, May 19: Compound eliminations

Friday, May 20: Recurve eliminations

Saturday, May 21: Compound finals (morning - teams, afternoon - final fours)

Sunday, May 22: Recurve finals (morning - teams, afternoon - final fours)