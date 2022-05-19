Archery World Cup Gwangju: Indian women's recurve team clinches bronze

The Indian women’s recurve team of Ridhi, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat outscored the Chinese Taipei team to secure a bronze medal at the ongoing Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2 in Gwangju on Thursday.

The Indian men’s recurve team of Olympians Tarundeep Rai and Jayanta Talukdar along with debutant Neeraj Chauhan, meanwhile, were eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing to lower-ranked France 6-2.

The young Indian women’s recurve team of Ridhi, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat dominated their opponent from Chinese Taipei 6-2 (56-52, 54-51, 54-55, 55-54) in the lopsided playoff after going down against home favourites South Korea in the semi-finals with a similar 6-2 scoreline.

While India women were inconsistent against South Korea, they corrected their ways against Chinese Taipei by scoring three perfect 10s and eight 9s in the first two sets to take a 4-0 lead.

The Indian team lost the third set but mounted a comeback and won the match in the fourth set with one 10 and five 9s.

This was the second bronze medal for India at the Archery World Cup in Gwangju.

Earlier on Wednesday, the women’s compound team comprising Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar had won the bronze.

The Indian men’s compound team of Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek Verma along with Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan, meanwhile, upset home favourites South Korea to reach Saturday’s final and assure India of at least one silver medal. The Indian men’s compound team had also won gold at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 event held in Turkey last month.