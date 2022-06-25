Archery World Cup 2022 Paris: Abhishek Verma-Jyothi Surekha Vennam win gold in compound mixed team event

Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek Verma combined with world No. 3 women’s compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam to win India’s first gold medal at Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup 2022 in Paris, France, on Saturday.

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated the local pair of Sophie Dodemont and Jean Philippe Boulch 152-149 in the compound mixed team final to win the gold medal.

Later in the day, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Sophie Dodemont also met in the compound women’s individual semi-final which the Indian won 147-145.

However, Jyothi Vennam, who was making her first international appearance this year, lost to world No. 6 Ella Gibson of Great Britain in the final. Both shooters were tied at 148 each after the last set. Jyothi Surekha, however, lost the shoot-off and settled for silver.

In the compound mixed team final, the Indian pair of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam got off to a perfect start against Sophie Dodemont and Jean Philippe Boulch and took a 40-37 lead in the first set.

However, the French pair cut the Indian lead and trailed 76-75 at the halfway stage.

The trend continued as Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam kept the slender one-point lead intact at the end of the third set.

In the final set, the experienced Abhishek Verma struck a perfect 10 with his first arrow while the French pair hit the 9s and 8. Jyothi Surekha Vennam responded with the 9s to help India pocket the gold medal.

This was Abhishek Verma's third Archery World Cup gold medal this season. Abhishek Verma had won the men's compound team events in Turkey and South Korea early in the year.

En route to the mixed compound finals, Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Estonia in the semi-finals after getting the better of El Salvador in the quarter-finals.

Following the win in the mixed compound team event, India are placed second on the Archery World Cup 2022 medals table with four gold, two silver and three bronze medals. South Korea, with six gold medals, are on top while Great Britain are third with four gold medals, two silver and one bronze.

The women’s recurve archery team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur will play in the gold medal match against Chinese Taipei on Sunday.